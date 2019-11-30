|
Donald E. Cormier, 74, of Fitchburg, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home. Don was born in Fitchburg, March 15, 1945 one of eight children born to Patrice and Bernadette (LeBlanc) Cormier. From 1960—1962 he attended the LaSallette Seminary in Hartford, CT before transferring to St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1964.
He leaves his wife of fifty one years, Lorraine M. "Suzie" (Gagne) Cormier; his son Patrick D. Cormier and his girlfriend, Charlene Bosse of Fitchburg; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer A. and Andrew Santos of Franklin; two sisters, Claire Powers and her husband, Alan, of Tewksbury, Pauline Strout and her husband, David, of Baldwinville; six grandchildren, Casey Cormier, Brady Cormier, Maddox Santos, Elle Santos, Cole Santos, Declan Santos. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Emile Cormier, Clancy Cormier, Lauraine Desjean, Jeanne Desjean and Rita Poisson all of Fitchburg.
For over forty years, Don worked at Mohawk Wire and Cable Company in Leominster, retiring in 2009. Following his retirement, he worked part time as the maintenance man at St. Anthony's School in Fitchburg. He will be remembered for his compassion and selflessness, wonderful sense of humor and his signature Cormier laugh.
He very much enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, especially attending his granddaughter's soccer games and school functions as well as his grandsons' hockey games. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, spending time with his friends, playing cards and trips to the casino. For nearly twenty years he and his family enjoyed their vacations at Wells Beach, Maine. He was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in Fitchburg and a former member of the St. Joseph Cadets.
Don's family will receive family and friends at a visitation period from 4-8 PM on Monday December 2, 2019 at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fitchburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 30, 2019