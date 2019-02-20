Donald H. Dantini

Donald H. Dantini, 65, of Leominster, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 in the Holden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.



Donald was born in Leominster on October 11, 1953, a son of the late Frank and Rita (Malo) Dantini. After graduating from Leominster High School, Donald enlisted in the US Navy, where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era. After his honorable discharge, he married Robin (Boyer) in 1974. Together, they raised a son, Michael and enjoyed 44 years of marriage. He spent his career working for Government Contractors, most recently for CPI Radant as a Military Defense Assembler.



Donald loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and could often be found driving his two toys; his Corvette and '67 Chevelle. He loved the Three Stooges and listening to music, especially Rock 'n Roll, Blues, and Jazz; his dream was to see Pink Floyd perform live, which was fulfilled - twice. Along with his wife, Donald traveled many times to his happy place, Hawaii. He made it a point to visit his beloved islands every two years. Nothing was more important to Donald than spending time with his family. He loved the warmth of the holidays and family gatherings at their home. He will be sorely missed and forever remembered as a kind and caring husband and father.



He is survived by his wife Robin (Boyer) Dantini of Leominster, his son Michael Dantini and his wife Kristina of Leominster; brother John Dantini of Bedford, NH; sister Mary Jarvis and husband John of Lunenburg; nieces and nephews, Mark and Melanie Dantini, Ian and Mia Jarvis, and many close friends.



Donald was predeceased by his sister Wendy Dantini in 1959.



DANTINI - The funeral will be held from Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, February 22 with a Mass in Holy Family of Nazareth Church in Leominster at 11am. Burial will follow in the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 21, from 5-8 pm in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the , Development Office, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.