FitchburgDonald J. Cordio, 72, affectionately known as "The Worm", passed away on July 1, in Leominster Hospital.Donald was born in Fitchburg on June 20, 1948 a son of the late Frank and Teresa (Pesce) Cordio. He graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1967, and later attended the former Fisher College.He was the owner and operator of Performance Auto Sales in Fitchburg for many years; he always enjoyed attending car shows, both locally and in Carlisle, PA.Donald is survived by his nephew Mark Cordio and wife Bonnie; great nephews, Mark Cordio,II and Curtis Cordio; and a sister in law, Elizabeth Cordio.He was predeceased by his brother Anthony F. Cordio and his sister Rose A. Cordio.CordioFuneral services will be held privately.