of Fitchburg; 90 Donald J. Cosgrove, 90 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully, Friday April 5, 2019 in Heywood Hospital, Gardener, MA, with his family at his side.



Don was born September 6, 1928 in Fitchburg, MA son of James F. and Mary (McNabbb) Cosgrove. He lived in Fitchburg all of his life.



He attended and graduated from Fitchburg High School Class of 1946. He was a" stand out" athlete in football and on the track and field teams. He went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War where he played football for the Army team while serving. After being honorably discharged, he went to work as a Draftsman for General Electric Co. in Fitchburg for thirty –nine years before his retirement several years ago.



"Big Don" was an avid outdoorsman who loved everything about nature. Skiing, scuba diving, hiking, fishing and birdwatching were among his favorites. He was a member of the Flopenaufin Ski club and Audobon Society. In his later years don had a passion for photography and many of his photos were featured in the "Lost Ski Area' books written by Jeremy K. Davis.



His family would like to give special thank's to the staff at Heywood Hospital for their compassionate and exceptional care given to Donald.



He is survived by his children, Donald B. Cosgrove, with whom he lived and Cynthia L Cringan and husband Bruce, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy (Ball) Cosgrove in 2008. Cosgrove A service will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 @ 11a.m. in the funeral home. All are welcome to attend. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North County Land Trust, 325 Lindell Ave., Leominster, MA. 01453.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario Director - Owner.







View the online memorial for Donald J. Cosgrove Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary