Leominster
- Donald J. Lesieur, 52, of Leominster, died October 28, 2020 in HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital, Leominster. He was born March 8, 1968, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, son of Arthur L. and Beverly J. (Carr) Lesieur. Donald earned his Associates Degree in 2020 from SNHU.
Donald was employed as a Project Manager for Jabil-Nypro. for more than nine years.
Donald is survived by his parents Arthur and Beverly Lesieur of Woonsocket, RI, his wife of 15 years, Annette DAntoni of Leominster, one son; David Lesieur of Milford, MA, one brother; Arthur M. LeSieur of Texas, three sisters; AnnMarie Lesieur-Brooks of Woonsocket, RI, Dorothy Lesieur-Couch of Miami, FL and Jessica Lesieur of Port Richey, FL, along with many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. with a Service at 3:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453. Social distancing will be observed and Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Donald J. Lesieur to support Dr. David Braun's Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Please visit http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/inmemoryofdonald
to make your gift.
Please write checks payable to Dana-Farber and include Dr. David Braun's Research Fund in the memo section. The address is Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO BOX 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
. View the online memorial for Donald J. Lesieur