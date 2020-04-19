|
|
Donald Jo Schmidt
formerly of Lunenburg, MA; 87
Donald Jo Schmidt, 87, formerly of Lunenburg, MA passed away on April 15, 2020 at Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford Springs, Connecticut.
Donald was born on June 5, 1932 in Guernsey, Iowa, the son of William and Marie Schmidt. He lived in Iowa for 35 years graduating from Guernsey High School in 1949 and earned a bachelor's degree from Iowa State Teachers college in 1953. After serving 2 years in the US Marine Corps, he became a high school teacher. He earned a master's degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1960 and his Ph.D. in Biology and Science Education at the University of Iowa in 1967.
In 1967 he moved his family to Lunenburg, MA to become a member of the Fitchburg State College biology department. For 30 years he taught biology and science education courses and supervised more than 250 students during their student teaching experience. Donald served as regional director of the National Biology Teachers Association and was active in other local, state, and national science teacher organizations. Dr. Schmidt was the recipient of the first Vincent J. Mara Award for outstanding teaching at Fitchburg State College.
Donald was preceded in death by Evelyn, his loving wife of 62 years. He leaves 4 children and their spouses, Linda (Thurston) Powell of Kittery Point, ME; Tom (Laurie) Rowan of Kittery, Maine Robert (Theresa) Schmidt of Somers, CT; and John (Debra) Schmidt of Mesa, AZ. He leaves 7 grandchildren(spouses) Jeffrey (Jody) Powell, Andrea (Rich) Tubbs, Kimberly (David) Bevans, Michael (Margaret) Schmidt, Joshua Schmidt, Nathan Schmidt, and Micah Schmidt. He also leaves 5 great-grandchildren Makenna, Ben, Adam, Emilia and Clara. He was predeceased by two brothers John Schmidt and Junior Schmidt.
The family will like to express their sincere gratitude to the caring staff at Evergreen and recognize their compassionate dedication to the residents especially during this difficult time of the coronavirus.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at North Cemetery, Lunenburg, MA. Memorial donations may be sent to the Eagle House Supporters c/o Eagle House Senior Community Center, 25 Memorial Drive, Lunenburg, MA 01462.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020