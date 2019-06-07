|
Donald R. Gariepy
of Fitchburg, MA
Donald R. Gariepy, 50 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Sunday June 2, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.
He was the son of Barbara (Ellis) Gariepy and the late Raymond Gariepy.
A Funeral Mass for Donald will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 @ 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Sheridan St., Fitchburg, MA and all friends and relatives are welcome to attend.
There are no calling hours and Interment will held at a later date.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg is directing.
Michael S. Alario - Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 7, 2019