Donald R. Valiton

formerly of Fitchburg; 63



Donald R. Valiton, 63, formerly from Fitchburg passed away unexpectedly at his home in Port Charlotte, Florida on Friday, July 19, 2019. Don was born April 13, 1956 to Robert and Priscilla Valiton (Coulombe) in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, where he grew up playing softball. He graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1974. After graduation, he diligently worked for many years for Digital Equipment Corporation. He was an avid golfer, a fervent follower of New England sports, and enjoyed mystery/crime novels. Don was known for his warm smile as well as his kind and compassionate spirit. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Sheila (Melanson) of 28 years; his devoted father, Robert Valiton Sr.; and his dear siblings: sister, Kathy, wife of Ken Daulton; brother, Rob, and sister-in-law Susie Valiton; and brother, Jay, and sister-in-law, Paula Valiton; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his loving mother, Priscilla, who was waiting for him with open arms.



Funeral Services will be private.



There will be a casual Celebration of Life at Slattery's , 106 Lunenburg St., Fitchburg MA on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00



Family and friends are welcome. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 24, 2019