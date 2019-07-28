|
Donato "Daniel" Anthony Pulsinelli 87, of Leominster, died July 26, 2019 in Sterling Village, Sterling, after a brief illness. He was born February 12, 1932, in Leominster, son of the late Luigi and Teresa (Lanza) Pulsinelli. Danny worked as a machinist at Tucker Mfg. He was a member of St. Anna's Parish, Leominster Fraternal Order of Eagles #477 and the Leominster Sportman's Club. He was an avid skier and worked at Mt. Wachusett. He loved photography and all sports. He attended many Baseball and Patriot's games with his son and even got to go to the 1985 Super Bowl. He loved his family and loved to travel especially to Colorado to visit his twin sister.
Danny is survived by one son; Gary Pulsinelli and his wife Doreen of Winthrop, MA, one brother; Anthony Pulsinelli of Leominster, two sisters; Maria "Mary" Pulsinelli of Leominster, his twin sister, Liberata Hoelzer of Colorado, along with his grandson; Parker Pulsinelli and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
Mr. Pulsinelli's funeral will be held Tuesday, July 30th, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery. A Calling Hour will be held Tuesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.
