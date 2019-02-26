Donna J. (Mackey) White, 72



LUNENBURG - Donna J. White has journeyed up to heaven on February 20, 2019 to be with God and other members of her family who have gone on before us. This was a peaceful transition from her last month of suffering from many medical issues.



Donna was born on November 3, 1946 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter Wayne and Betty Mackey who welcomed her into the world with great joy.



Donna graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1964 and started her working career in a local drug store. As a young girl, she became involved at youth programs at The Salvation Army in Portsmouth and eventually had the call to join their ministry as an officer. While attending the Salvation Army School for Officers Training in the Bronx, NY she met her future husband, Herbert D. White. In 1970 Herb and Donna were married on Valentine's Day and they just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. Donna first came to Massachusetts as an associate minister at The Salvation Army in Roxbury, MA. After she married Herb they became the officers at the Salvation Army in Salem, MA and then in Fitchburg, MA in 1971. They remained at this position until 1974 when God called them to a different career path. Donna joined her friend and operated Pearson's Pantry in Gardner, MA. Then she became the Customer Service Manager at Berkey Photo in Fitchburg for several years. In 1986, she left that position to become the Residential Manager at the Salvation Army family shelter in Leominster, MA and helped many clients find new homes. Once that operation ceased in 1990, she was asked by State Senator Mary Padula to come to Boston to help find permanent housing for transient individuals and families. She joined Annie DeMartino in this endeavor for 4 years. In 1996, she joined the Fitchburg Housing Authority as a residential Manager, eventually becoming the Manager at the Green Acres Village. After retiring from there, she became the assistant manager at the Anwelt Heritage Housing facility and just retired from there in December 2017.



Donna was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, Karen Kinker and Diana Munger and one niece, Beth Bickford. She is survived by her husband, Herb; her aunt, Peggy Scott and her family in Portsmouth, Ohio; her brother-in-law, Rodney Munger in Wisconsin and other nieces and nephews. She was very thankful for all of the assistance she received at both HealthAlliance Leominster Clinton Hospital and the UMASS Medical Center in Worcester. All of the staff helped her work through her medical issues and were committed to keeping her comfortable in her final days.



She will now be looking down on all of us from her heavenly home and guiding us day by day. I am sure God will put her to work in her new abode, and she is thanking Him for allowing her to come to Him.



WHITE - A sober Celebration of Life will be on held Sunday, March 10th at 2:00 pm in The Salvation Army, 739 Water Street, Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Montachusett Corps at 739 Water Street in Fitchburg, MA 01420.



The Luneburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, has been entrusted with the care of Donna's arrangements.



For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary