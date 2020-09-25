1/1
Donna M. Allaire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother

Fitchburg

Donna M. (Hartwell) Allaire, 72, passed away Tuesday night at home after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and was at peace.

Donna was a compassionate soul who dedicated her life to serving others.

She leaves behind her devoted husband Stephen; her two children, Scott and his wife Alison, Amy and her husband Efrain, and their daughter Annabeth. She is also survived by two brothers and a sister.

Allaire

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28 in the Beth Eden Baptist Church, 350 Ashburnham St., Fitchburg at 11:00am. There are no calling hours, and burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in her name to the Arc of Opportunity, 564 Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420, or to a non-profit organization of your choice. For the full obituary and to sign the guestbook, please visit brandonfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Donna M. Allaire


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral
11:00 AM
Beth Eden Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved