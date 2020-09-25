Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother
Fitchburg
Donna M. (Hartwell) Allaire, 72, passed away Tuesday night at home after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and was at peace.
Donna was a compassionate soul who dedicated her life to serving others.
She leaves behind her devoted husband Stephen; her two children, Scott and his wife Alison, Amy and her husband Efrain, and their daughter Annabeth. She is also survived by two brothers and a sister.
Allaire
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28 in the Beth Eden Baptist Church, 350 Ashburnham St., Fitchburg at 11:00am. There are no calling hours, and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in her name to the Arc of Opportunity, 564 Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420, or to a non-profit organization of your choice. For the full obituary and to sign the guestbook, please visit brandonfuneral.com View the online memorial for Donna M. Allaire