Donna M. Bisson, 69
lifelong resident of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG - Donna Marie Bisson, 69, lifelong resident of Fitchburg, died Monday February 17, at Marlborough Hospital after a long illness. Donna was born in Ayer, May 17, 1950, daughter of Henry and Jean (Porter) Cormier. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High school. Donna was employed in various retail stores in the area. Donna loved to gamble, play dominos, do needlepoint and line dancing. Donna loved traveling to visit her family in Oklahoma and Idaho.
Donna leaves her husband of 51 years William J. Bisson. They were married on July 12, 1968. Donna leaves her son and daughter-in-law Joseph W. Bisson and Jessica of Winchendon. Also her daughters Michelle A. Bisson of Tulsa, OK and Angela "Angie" L. Fleming and her herband Mike of Pocatello, ID. Nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
BISSON - Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation period on Wednesday February 26, from 5 to 7 P.M. in the Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St. Burial will be at a later date in St. Anthony Cemetery in Shirley.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020