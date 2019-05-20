Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:30 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
View Map
Donna M. (Ferguson) Escabi
formerly of Townsend GREENVILLE, NH Donna M. (Ferguson) Escabi, 72, formerly of Townsend, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at University of Massachusetts- Memorial Hospital, Worcester.

Mrs. Escabi was born in Boston, September 19, 1946, a daughter of Roland and Thelma (St. Germain) Ferguson and resided many years in Townsend before moving to Greenville eleven years ago.

For over twenty years Mrs. Escabi worked at Hybricon Company in Ayer, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed reading, cooking and was a political junkie.

She leaves four sons, Daniel J. Escabi of Gardner, Stephen P. Escabi and Joseph D. Escabi both of Greenville, NH, Michael D. Escabi of Fitchburg; a daughter, Judith A. LaPlante of Ashby; a brother, James Ferguson; a sister, Bonnie Escabi and ten grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Pastor Escabi Jr. and was the sister of the late Butch Ferguson, Judith Donovan, Brenda McCluskey and Rhonda Ferguson. Escabi Mrs. Escabi's family will receive family and friends from 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM, Wednesday, May 22nd, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119) Townsend Center.

A time of prayer and remembrance will be offered at 4:30 PM. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 20, 2019
