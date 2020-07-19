LEOMINSTER
Donna Rachelle Lew-Rouleau, age 64, died unexpectedly at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Donna was born in Fitchburg, the daughter of Abram and Geraldine (Zide) Lew and lived in Leominster for many years.
She leaves her two sons, Max Rouleau of Chicago and Joel Rouleau of Leominster; and her brother, Barry Lew and his wife, Ruthe of East Falmouth. She also leaves her many dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband David Rouleau in 2002.
Donna worked for most of her career as a Payroll Manager and in Human Resources. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, determination, support she provided her children and her active participation in the lives of her friends and family.
A private graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 19, at Agudas Achim Cemetery in Fitchburg under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309, or to the charity of the donor's choice
