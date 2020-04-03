|
Donna Ruth Bigelow died at River Terrace Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on April 2, 2020 in Lancaster, MA. She was 75.
Donna was born on March 23, 1945 in Leominster, MA to her parents, John Herron Bigelow Jr. and Elva Marie Helene Dallaire (Bigelow). Donna grew up the middle child between her siblings Charles Jeffrey Bigelow and Gayle Marie Bigelow. She attended Leominster High School and married Robert Ruel Mazzaferro on November 20, 1966. The couple had four children: Kelly Ann Mazzaferro (Bilek), Kim Ann Mazzaferro (Derry), Robert John Mazzaferro, and Bryan Mozes Mazzaferro.
Donna was a talented hairdresser and seamstress. She loved cooking, decorating, and crafting in her spare time for her family and loved ones. In her later years, Donna found peace in her relationship with God.
Donna is survived by her brother Charles, sister Gayle, daughter Kim, son Bryan, and daughter Robin Susan Logan (Berry); nine grandchildren Krystal Rhea Degnan (Bilek), Heather Ann Bilek, Sophia Rose Derry, Emma Rose Derry, Ava Rae Mazzaferro, Jackson Ruel Mazzaferro, Erica Leigh Logan, Keith Allen Logan Jr., and Matthew Robert Logan; and four great-grandchildren Jack Daniel Degnan, Callen James Degnan, Aubrey Catherine Benoit, and Brooklyn Burke Denio.
There will be no calling hours, but a mass at a later date will be held in Donna's honor at Holy Family of Nazareth Parish, 750 Union Street, Leominster, MA. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2020