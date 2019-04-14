|
|
Doreen Di Mego, 75
Doreen Di Mego, age 75, lost her battle with cancer on 4/3/2019. She was born 7/11/1943 in Felixstowe, England. She was happily married 53 years to Dave (Leominster High School 1963). Doreen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children Maris Smith (Louis) and Mike (Vicky), 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, was an avid Golfer, bowler, and loved spending time with her family. Most importantly, she cherished her role as "Nana". She was a long tenured store manager at Jack Brown cleaners and worked in the tech industry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen's memory to M.D. Anderson.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019