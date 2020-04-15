Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Bourgeois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen G. Bourgeois


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen G. Bourgeois Obituary
formerly of Leominster, MA

and Wells, ME

Gardner

Doreen G. (Poudrier) Bourgeois, 72, of Gardner, formerly of Leominster, MA and Wells, ME, died April 11, 2020 in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner. She was born September 20, 1947, in Fitchburg, MA daughter of the late John and Dorothy (McCollum) Poudrier. Doreen was a graduate of Fitchburg High School. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish, Leominster. Doreen was an usher at the Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine. She loved being in Maine and spending time with her family.

Doreen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard J. Bourgeois of Gardner, MA, one son; Richard J. Bourgeois of Leominster, MA, one daughter; Jodie Lynn Bourgeois of Ashburnham, MA, one brother; John Poudrier of South Carolina, three sisters; Susan Wood of Texas, Barbara Sardo of Florida and Joanne Arvin of Florida, along with five grandchildren Evan Beauvais, Jarrod Beauvais, Kolby Beauvais, Shayna Shafer, Charlie Bourgeois, 2 great-grandchildren Mason Beauvais, Logan Beauvais, many nieces and nephews and extended family.

She was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Gallagher and a brother Richard Poudrier.

Bourgeois

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Doreen's memory to: , 125 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Doreen G. Bourgeois
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -