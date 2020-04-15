|
formerly of Leominster, MA
and Wells, ME
Gardner
Doreen G. (Poudrier) Bourgeois, 72, of Gardner, formerly of Leominster, MA and Wells, ME, died April 11, 2020 in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner. She was born September 20, 1947, in Fitchburg, MA daughter of the late John and Dorothy (McCollum) Poudrier. Doreen was a graduate of Fitchburg High School. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish, Leominster. Doreen was an usher at the Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine. She loved being in Maine and spending time with her family.
Doreen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard J. Bourgeois of Gardner, MA, one son; Richard J. Bourgeois of Leominster, MA, one daughter; Jodie Lynn Bourgeois of Ashburnham, MA, one brother; John Poudrier of South Carolina, three sisters; Susan Wood of Texas, Barbara Sardo of Florida and Joanne Arvin of Florida, along with five grandchildren Evan Beauvais, Jarrod Beauvais, Kolby Beauvais, Shayna Shafer, Charlie Bourgeois, 2 great-grandchildren Mason Beauvais, Logan Beauvais, many nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Gallagher and a brother Richard Poudrier.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Doreen's memory to: , 125 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
