My dear Grammie, My Best Friend and now Angel ! Words can not describe the hurt, loneliness, and sadness I am going threw! You were are will always be the grammie ever! As I promised you on Sunday evening I will be ok! We will all take care of each other like I promised ! I will miss are Wednesday evenings and just being together! I will miss your beautiful smile, your phone calls and most of all your I love you! I cant wait to see you Friday my dear grammie!! I love you so much

Tawnya Bushnell

Family