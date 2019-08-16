|
Dorilda J. "Lila" (McCoy) Gelinas, 103, of Leominster, died Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019, at her daughter's home in Lunenburg.
She was born in Fitchburg on December 17, 1915, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Paquiun) McCoy and had resided on Wachusett St., in West Fitchburg for several years before moving to Leominster in 1982.
Lila had worked in the quality control department at Digital Equipment Corporation in Westminster for several years prior to her retirement in 1979.
She was the most loving, beautiful person to everyone. She cherished holiday and Sunday dinners, always cooking for a crowd with dad at her side. Lila also loved trips to Zephyrhills, FL and Ogunquit, ME with her husband.
Her husband, Edmond A. Gelinas died in 1993. She leaves two sons, Edmond P. Gelinas and his wife Dixie of Fitchburg and Robert L. Gelinas and his wife Nancy of Winter Haven, FL; three daughters, Joan J. Joachim of Lake Alfred, FL, Janet Slome of Lunenburg and Linda Hayward and her husband Bill of Maynard; 23 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband she is predeceased by four sisters, Laurencia "Lou" Poisson, Emalda Bourget, Lorraine Infantino and Pauline Borneman as well as two brothers that died in their youth.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10AM in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 form 6 to 8 PM in the Isabelle and Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.adnersonfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019