Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Isabelle and Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
49 Woodland St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorilda Gelinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorilda J. (McCoy) Gelinas


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorilda J. (McCoy) Gelinas Obituary
of Leominster; 103

Leominster

Dorilda J. "Lila" (McCoy) Gelinas, 103, of Leominster, died Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019, at her daughter's home in Lunenburg.

She was born in Fitchburg on December 17, 1915, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Paquiun) McCoy and had resided on Wachusett St., in West Fitchburg for several years before moving to Leominster in 1982.

Lila had worked in the quality control department at Digital Equipment Corporation in Westminster for several years prior to her retirement in 1979.

She was the most loving, beautiful person to everyone. She cherished holiday and Sunday dinners, always cooking for a crowd with dad at her side. Lila also loved trips to Zephyrhills, FL and Ogunquit, ME with her husband.

Her husband, Edmond A. Gelinas died in 1993. She leaves two sons, Edmond P. Gelinas and his wife Dixie of Fitchburg and Robert L. Gelinas and his wife Nancy of Winter Haven, FL; three daughters, Joan J. Joachim of Lake Alfred, FL, Janet Slome of Lunenburg and Linda Hayward and her husband Bill of Maynard; 23 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

In addition to her husband she is predeceased by four sisters, Laurencia "Lou" Poisson, Emalda Bourget, Lorraine Infantino and Pauline Borneman as well as two brothers that died in their youth.

Gelinas

Her funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10AM in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 form 6 to 8 PM in the Isabelle and Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.adnersonfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.



View the online memorial for Dorilda J. (McCoy) Gelinas
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now