Dorine J. (Coe) Snyder

of Fitchburg, MA; 77



FITCHBURG - Dorine J. (Coe) Snyder, 77 of Fitchburg, MA passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 in her home.



She was born September 7, 1942 in Syracuse , New York daughter of Harold and Doris (Moot) Coe. She lived many years in Fulton, New York many years before coming to live in Fitchburg in 1994.



Dorine worked in the Salvation Army Store in Fitchburg, MA for several years before her retirement in 2004. She most enjoyed taking care of family friends always making sure they were well fed.



Dorine is survived by her four sons, George R. Snyder of Oswego, New York, Michael L. Snyder and wife Cheryl of Fulton, New York, Joseph R. Snyder and wife Darlene of Fulton, New York and Christopher A. Snyder of Weedsport, New York, two brothers, Harold and Thomas Coe both of Texas, sisters, Sharon in Illinois, Sandra in New York, Judy and Mary both in Florida, fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Joann Tabales in 2018.



There are no planned services or calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held later in the Spring.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg is directing.



Michael S. Alario Director - Owner Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019