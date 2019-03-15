Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Doris A.(Sevigny) Allen
of Lunenburg; 92

LUNENBURG - Doris A.(Sevigny) Allen, 92, passed away Wednesday March 13, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on March 29, 1926 in Fitchburg, the daughter of the late Leo and Margaret (Brouillard) Sevigny.

Mrs Allen worked for several years as a clerk at Kings, Rich's, and Stuarts Department Stores. She also worked at Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton, and along with her husband raised their family in Lunenburg.

She was predeceased by her husband Leroy Allen in 2005, a son Stephan in 1967, two sisters Suzanne Maynard, and Annette Collins, and a brother Norman Sevigny.

She leaves her children Leroy R. Allen of Clearwater Florida, Thomas Allen of Townsend, Robert Allen of Port Charlotte, Florida, Mark Allen of Southport, NC, and Linda Allen McDonald of Lunenburg, a sister Charlotte Taylor of Lake Suzy,Florida, 8 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

ALLEN - Her Funeral will be held on Monday (MARCH 18) from THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St., Leominster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Sheridan St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery Fitchburg. Calling Hours at the Funeral Home will be on Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm and Monday from 9:00 to 9:30 AM.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019
