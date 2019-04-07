Doris C. (LaPierre) LeBlanc

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Doris C. (LaPierre) LeBlanc, 95 years old of Leominster, died Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Gardner Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She is survived by her daughter Linda A. LeBlanc, 3 sons James R. LeBlanc and his wife Carol, Charles R. LeBlanc and his wife Kathleen and Alfred E. LeBlanc and his wife Lisa, sister Beverly R. Lemieux, 5 grandchildren Keith LeBlanc, Troy LeBlanc, Aaron Kennedy, Jason LeBlanc and Abbie Shanahan, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond J. LeBlanc in 1987, sister Claire A. Caisse, and 3 brothers Earl LaPierre, Paul M. LaPierre and Raymond L. LaPierre.



Doris was born in Leominster on October 7, 1923, daughter of former Leominster Mayor Mathias P. LeBlanc and Mary Jane (Cloutier) LeBlanc. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1941 and had lived in this area most of her life. Several years ago she had worked at the former R.H. Whites at the Searstown Mall in Leominster. Doris was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. In her younger years, she enjoyed figure skating at Bright Spot, an outdoor skating rink in Leominster and participating in fashion shows at Ruth Lee's.



Doris's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Gardner Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for all the compassionate care given to their mother.



LEBLANC - Doris's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10th, from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass at 11 am, in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 10th from 9-10:30 am, in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.