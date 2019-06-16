Loving wife, mother, grandmother



Doris E. "Dot" (Gariepy) DiRusso, 96, passed away peacefully on June 13, in her home.



Dot was born in Leominster on October 14, 1922, a daughter of the late Ovide and Dorilla (Lyonnaise) Gariepy. She worked at Foster Grant until her retirement in 1986. Dot was an accomplished seamstress who worked for many years after her retirement for area bridal shops, doing alterations on wedding and bridal party gowns. Dot enjoyed going to the Senior Center, playing cards, and traveling.



She is survived by her daughters, Donna DiRusso of Shirley and Linda Richard, of Templeton; four grandsons, Jamie Cormier and wife Sarah, Jordan Cormier and wife Bethany, John Richard and wife Kelly, and Jason Richard; two great-grandsons, Bennet Richard and Elliott Cormier. She is also survived by her siblings, Jeannette Thibault of Fitchburg, Marie Gould of Lawrenceville, GA, L. Paul Gariepy and wife Rachel of Leominster, and George Gariepy of Ocala, FL; many nieces and nephews.



Dot was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Philip J. DiRusso, and her brother Leo Gariepy.



The family would like to thank Peggy Bujold, nurse at UMass Memorial Health Alliance Hospital Home Health and Hospice for her compassion and professionalism.



Dots funeral services and burial will be held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital Home Health and Hospice, 60 Hospital Rd., Leominster, MA 01453 or to the PFC Jonathan Roberge Veterans Memorial Park c/o IC Federal Credit Union, 300 Bemis Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.







