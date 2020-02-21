|
|
of Leominster; 103
Leominster
Doris L. (Courtemanche) Boucher, 103, of Leominster, died February 18, 2020, in The Highlands, Fitchburg. She was the last of nine siblings. Doris was born February 13, 1917, in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of the late George and Emma (Provencal) Courtemanche. Mrs. Boucher was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish, and the Leominster Senior Center.
She is survived by two sons: Robert Boucher and his wife Cheryl of Leominster and Joseph R. Boucher and his wife Akiko of Japan, along with three grandchildren; Ann Marie Tata, Michael A. Boucher, and Robin Boucher of Japan, and four great-grandchildren; Autumn Tata, Dominic Tata, Aaron Boucher and Tyler Boucher.
Doris was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Boucher on Dec. 16, 1986.
Boucher
Mrs. Boucher's funeral will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fitchburg. A calling hour will be held Monday, February 24th, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, prior to the funeral.
To light a candle or send a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Doris L. Boucher
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020