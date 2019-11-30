|
|
Ashburnham
Doris (Dottie) Mary (Girouard) Destadio, 83 passed away at Heywood Hospital on Tuesday, November 19 after a brief illness.
Dottie leaves her loving husband of 60 years, Joseph Sr., a son, Scott, a daughter, Shelly and one stepsons, Joseph Jr. She also leaves 4 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Dottie was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Leah (Leger) Girouard, step son, Steve who passed in 2003, two brothers, Tex and Leo, four sisters, Alice, Rita, Terry and Jay.
Dottie worked for Comfort Slipper and later at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham. She loved music and was an avid entertainer who played guitar and sang perfect harmony. She performed many years for the annual St. Joseph's Variety Show in Fitchburg. Her interests were creating hand crafted memory books, bird watching, dancing and taking, as well as collecting photographs she lovingly shared with all who knew her.
Dottie spent her life surrounded by family and friends, whom she loved unconditionally.
Destadio
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, December 6 in St. Denis Church, 85 Main St., Ashburnham. Burial will be at a later date in the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.
There are no calling hours.
The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 30, 2019