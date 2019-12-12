|
|
of Fitchburg
Fitchburg
Doris (Roy) Rousseau, 102, of Fitchburg passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Fitchburg Healthcare Center. Doris was born in Fitchburg on July 25, 1917 daughter of Placide and Eugenie (LeBlanc) Roy. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Fitchburg, where she was a member of Ladies of Saint Anne. She was a long time singer in the church singing for their Masses, weddings and funerals. She was in many of the PTA variety shows.
Her husband Raymond "Lefty" Rousseau died in 1995. She was the last sibling from a family of 14 brothers and sisters. She leaves 3 children; Jacqueline ( Armand) LeBlanc of Gardner, her son Douglas Rousseau (Carol) of Easton, MD and her son Charles Rousseau of Leominster, 5 grandchildren; Christopher LeBlanc, Cynthia (Clarence) Wooters , Lisa (Matthew) Zimmerman, Joseph (Courtney) and Dana (Andrew) Rojek, 8 great-grandchildren; Jacob, Caleb and Every Wooters, Ava, Lainey and Nolan Rojek, and Addison and Parker Coleman, many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Fitchburg Healthcare and Beacon Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care given to Doris.
Rousseau
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11am in St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours under the direction of Stephen Moorcroft will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3 until 5pm in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland Fitchburg, MA 01420.
View the online memorial for Doris (Roy) Rousseau
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019