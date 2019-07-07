of Shrewsbury, formerly of Leominster



Dorothy A. (Dolan) Driscoll, 91, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Leominster died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehab Center, Shrewsbury after an illness.



She was the wife of 67 years of the late James E. Driscoll who died December 5, 2017.



Dorothy will be missed by her son, William Driscoll of Stowe, VT; her daughter, Patricia A. Driscoll of Stowe, VT; her grandchildren, Jesse Driscoll of Stowe, VT and Holly Ryan of Waterbury, VT; her great-grandchildren, Declan Driscoll and Regina Ryan; her sister-in-law, Barbara Dolan and her niece, Ann Marie (Dolan) Rioux.



Dorothy is predeceased by her brother, William H. Dolan.



She was born in Fitchburg on June 7, 1928, and she was a 1946 graduate of St. Bernard Central Catholic High School. She graduated from Trinity College in Washington, DC in 1950 and received her master's degree from Boston College School of Social Work. Dorothy worked for the Diocese of Worcester School Department as an Assistant Superintendent.



Dorothy was a member of the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, the Diocese of Worcester Catholic Charities, where she served as President of the Board of Directors. She had been an active member of the Julie Country Day School Parents Association, the Leominster Recreation Committee and the League of Women Voters. She also served as President of the St. Bernard High School Parents Association.



A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster at 11:00 am.



Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Lancaster Street, Leominster.



The family will greet guests at the church from 10:00 until the time of the mass. Please go directly to the church.



Dorothy's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.



