Dorothy A. (Dolan) Driscoll, 91, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Leominster died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehab Center, Shrewsbury after an illness.



She was the wife 67 years of the late James E. Driscoll who died December 5,2017.



Dorothy will be missed by one son, William Driscoll of Stowe, VT; Patricia A. Driscoll of Stowe, VT; her grandchildren, Jesse Driscoll of Stowe, VT and Holly Ryan of Waterbury, VT; his great-grandchildren, Declan Driscoll and Regina Ryan and several nieces and nephews.



Dorothy is predeceased by her brother, William H. Dolan.



She was born in Fitchburg on June 7, 1928, a daughter of the late William and Alma (O'Hearn) Dolan. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Bernard Central Catholic High School. She also graduated from Trinity College in Washington, DC and Boston College School of Social Work. Dorothy worked for the Diocese of Worcester School Department as an Assistant Superintendent.



Dorothy was a member of the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, the Diocese of Worcester Catholic Charities and served as President on the Board of Directors, President of the St. Bernard High School Parents Association, the Julie Country Day School Parents Association, the Leominster Recreation Committee and the League of Women Voters.



Her funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2018 in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Lancaster Street, Leominster.



The family will greet guests at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass. Please go directly to the church.



