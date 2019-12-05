|
Dorothy Ann (Hebert) Bresnahan, 89 of 22 Holden Street, Ashburnham, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, Worcester. She was born in Ashburnham, on June 18, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Josephine (Rosbury) Hebert. She grew up in Ashburnham and graduated from Cushing Academy in 1948. Dorothy worked at H. Margolin Company in Fitchburg for 32 years. She also worked for Highland Rice Office Products in Fitchburg. She was a member of St. Denis Church, the oldest member of the Ashburnham Democratic Committee and a member of the Ashburnham V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. Dorothy was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts for many years, she was well known for her Doll cakes. She enjoyed vacationing and camping with her family. She leaves two sons, John E. Bresnahan and his wife Donna of Ashburnham, Raymond Bresnahan and his wife Ann of Ashburnham; five grandchildren, John Bresnahan and his wife Shauna of Gardner, Kevin Bresnahan and his wife Tabitha of Gardner, Jacqueline R. Bresnahan of Ipswich, Erin E. Bresnahan of Ashburnham, Dorothy Bresnahan of Ashburnham; three great-grandchildren, Hailey Bresnahan, Connor Bresnahan, Colin Bresnahan and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John G. "Jack" Bresnahan, by two sisters, Agnes Colt, Irene Hebert; and by four brothers, Donald Hebert, Vernard Hebert, Raymond "Butch" Hebert, Levi "Pete" Hebert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Denis Church, 85 Main St, Ashburnham. Burial will follow in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Mack Family Funeral Home, 105 Central St., Gardner. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Denis Church, 85 Main St., Ashburnham, MA 01430. To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Mack Family Funeral Home 105 Central St., Gardner is directing arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2019