Dorothy E. Dancause

Dorothy E. Dancause Obituary
of Leominster, formerly of Ayer

LEOMINSTER

Dorothy E. Dancause, 101, of Leominster, formerly of Ayer, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer. Miss Dancause was born in Ayer, September 9, 1918, a daughter of George and Yvonne (LeCompte) Dancause. She grew up in Ayer, was a1936 graduate of Ayer High School and resided there over 70 years before moving to Leominster. Miss Dancause held several employment positions including The Melody Shop, Neylan Jewlers, Hyde's Hat Shop, The Cottage Restaurant all in Ayer as well as The Post Exchange and Cutler Army Hospital, both at Fort Devens. She had attended St. Mary's Church in Ayer as well as St. Leo's Church in Leominster. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She leaves a sister, Rita Rancke of Ohio and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Robert Dancause who was killed in action during WW II, George A. Dancause of Ayer, Irene Kicza of Florida, Beatrice Rydant of Worcester, Loretta Therrien of

Fitchburg, and her niece and best friend Pauline (Poppy) Dancause.

Dancause

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley Street, Ayer. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Miss Dancause's family will receive family and friends at a visitation period 4-7 PM Friday at the Anderson

Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd (Rte. 2A) Ayer.

information.



View the online memorial for Dorothy E. Dancause
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019
