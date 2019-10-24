Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Frank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. (Marvell) Frank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy E. (Marvell) Frank Obituary
Dorothy E. (Marvell) Frank
of Fitchburg, MA

LITTLETON - Dorothy E. (Marvell) Frank 93, of Fitchburg, MA, beloved mother of her children, Dennis Frank, Jo Ellen Guilfoil, Kerry Bergeron, Marybeth Mulhern and Sherryl Loiselle, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 in Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley, Littleton, MA. Private funeral services were held at her request in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Mason, NH. There were no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to the Fitchburg Senior Center, 19 Wallace Ave., Fitchburg, MA 01420.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA directed arrangements. Michael S. Alario, Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
Download Now