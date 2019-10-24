|
Dorothy E. (Marvell) Frank
of Fitchburg, MA
LITTLETON - Dorothy E. (Marvell) Frank 93, of Fitchburg, MA, beloved mother of her children, Dennis Frank, Jo Ellen Guilfoil, Kerry Bergeron, Marybeth Mulhern and Sherryl Loiselle, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 in Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley, Littleton, MA. Private funeral services were held at her request in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Mason, NH. There were no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to the Fitchburg Senior Center, 19 Wallace Ave., Fitchburg, MA 01420.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA directed arrangements. Michael S. Alario, Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019