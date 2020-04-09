|
|
90, March 7, 1930 - April 4, 2020
Lunenburg
Lunenburg-Dorothy Florence (Graham) Drennan, passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on April 4, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Newton, MA on March 7,1930 to the late Hugh and Ola Graham. She grew up in Brighton and graduated from Brighton High School. Soon after she went to work for her maternal aunt who managed Schrafft's restaurant in Cambridge MA. It was there that she met the man that was to become her lifetime companion. She married Arthur Paul Drennan on May 2,1953. Dorothy, who preferred being called Dot or Dottie, worked for Schrafft's for 10 years before leaving to raise a family.
Family was everything to Dottie. She took care of her mother, father and aunt as they passed through life. She doted on her children. She adored her grandchildren and was overjoyed that she had three beautiful great-grandchildren.
She became not only the matriarch to her own family but became Nannie to everyone who met her. Her smile was contagious, and her generosity was boundless.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband, of 67 years, Arthur Paul Drennan and two children, Paul M. Drennan and his wife Judy of Westford MA and Wendy Drennan and her wife Lauren (Barnak) of Lunenburg MA. She also leaves two grandchildren, Paul A. Drennan and his wife Sasha of Londonderry, NH and Lindsay Harris and her husband Dwight of Southbury CT. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Ulysses and Tennyson.
Due to the circumstances and restrictions of these difficult times a private service will be held at the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home and interment will be at North Cemetery in Lunenburg.
Donations can be made in Dorothy's honor to one of her favorite charities, Saint Jude's Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donateto-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow or to the Corona Virus Relief Fund of Massachusetts https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/
A celebration of life/memorial tribute will take place at a later date when we all can once again, gather together safely. Rest in peace our dear sweet Nannie
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, Massachusetts 01462 has been entrusted with Dorothy's funeral arrangements. Please leave an online condolence or for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
View the online memorial for Dorothy Florence (Graham) Drennan
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2020