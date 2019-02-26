|
Dorothy G. (Poisson) Lamoureux of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG - Dorothy G. (Poisson) Lamoureux, 86 of Fitchburg died Friday, February 22, 2019 in Life Care Center, Leominster. Dorothy was born in Fitchburg on June 16, 1932 daughter of Louis and Mary (Huot) Poisson. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Fitchburg. Before retiring several years ago she had worked for the former Mt Elam Nursing Home in Fitchburg.
Her husband Harry P. Lamoureux died in 2015. She leaves one daughter; Cheryl Devio of Jacksonville Fl., two sons; Joseph Machonis of Lauderdale by the Sea Fl and John Machonis of Ft. lauderdale Fl., two sisters; Lorraine Couture and Beverly Hofer and her husband Donald both of Fitchburg, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Ann Long.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Fitchburg.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019