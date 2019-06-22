of Fitchburg; 98



Dorothy Helen (Noonan) Mullen, 98, of Fitchburg passed away at her home surrounded by her family on June 20, 2019.



She was born in Lexington, MA on January 15, 1921 a daughter of Louis and Ella (Hicks) Noonan. For 26 years she was employed at Emerson Hospital in Concord. She moved to Fitchburg in 1989, where she resided with her daughter Anne Barry and son in law Russ Gahan. Dorothy found much happiness and joy in the many new friends she made there.



Dorothy volunteer at Saint Camillus Chapel of Perpetual Adoration, Battered Women's Resources, DARE Advisory Committee, Montachusett Literacy Program, Montachusett Interfaith Hospitality Network, Longsjo Races, United Way, and Teen Aids-Peer Corps. It gave her great joy reading to the pre-school children and doing drafts with the afterschool children at the YMCA. Dorothy was president of the Active Y Adults, and on the board of directors at the YMCA.



The greatest joy of her life was her children; Mary Cail and husband John, Anne Barry and husband Russ Gahan, Edward W. Mullen, Jr., Dorothy Brown, Judith Tully and husband John, and Coleen Davieau and husband Charles. She is survived by 25 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great- grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as her closest friend Peggy Scriven.



Dorothy was predeceased by her most beloved husband Edward W. Mullen in 1981, two sons, Robert Mullen in 2019, and John Mullen, great-grandchildren, Colby Jordan, Emma Gahan, and Thomas Mullen, and son-in-law, William Brown.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, June 24, at Saint Bernard's Parish at Saint Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in Saint Bernard's Cemetery in Concord, MA.



Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday, June 23 from 2-5pm with a prayer service to be held at 5pm.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dorothy's name to The Children's Hospital of Boston, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.







