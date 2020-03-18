|
Dorothy I. Markunas, 76
GRAFTON - Dorothy I. Markunas, 76, died peacefully on March 12, 2020 following an illness. She is survived by her sister Marie Triba and her husband Charles of Leicester along with several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers Peter and John Markunas. She was born May 23, 1943 in Gardner, MA, daughter of the late Bolvina (Zabawa) and Peter Markunas.She graduated from St. Bernard's High School in Fitchburg and worked as a dental lab technician until she moved to San Francisco, CA. She loved the city of San Francisco and lived there for over 25 years. After her retirement from AT&T she relocated back to New England and settled in Grafton.
Outside of work, Dorothy's hobby's included crafting stained glass pieces, capturing amazing photographs and quilting. She loved to travel with visits to Poland, Italy and France among her favorite trips. She enjoyed watching cooking shows and cuddling on the couch with her beloved cat ZsaZsa.
Dorothy's Funeral Mass and burial will be private at the request of her family. Please honor her in lieu of flowers with a memorial donation to Second Chance Animal Shelter at www.SecondChanceAnimals.org.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020