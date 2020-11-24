1/1
Dorothy J. (LeBlanc) Forgues
1938 - 2020
Centerville, IA

Dorothy J. (LeBlanc) Forgues, age 82, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Golden Age Care Center.

Dorothy was born on August 25, 1938 in Leominster, Massachusetts, the daughter of Stephen and Bernadette (Caron) LeBlanc.

Dorothy enjoyed doing many things in her life, a few of these include cooking, watching and playing hockey, gardening, and watching hummingbirds. She was a person that treated others as though she always knew them. She was raised in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and later in life, moved to Centerville, Iowa. While in Centerville, she became ill, and for years, she was lovingly cared for by her niece, Donna Jones (Forgues).

Left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her daughters, Gloria A. Forgues, Kelly A. Conner, Patti A. Stone; son, John Forgues, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, George J. Forgues Jr.; Son, Scott A. Forgues; brother, Roland H. LeBlanc; sister, Doris J. Kenyon; and grandson, Joseph S. Conner.

Cremation has been accorded. At a later date, the Kingdom Hall of Centerville, Iowa will hold a virtual service. Memorials have been established to the Alzheimer's Association, and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, C/O Forgues family, 1900 South 18th Street, Centerville, Iowa 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lange Funeral Home & Crematory LLC
1900 South 18th Street
Centerville, IA 52544
641-856-2000
