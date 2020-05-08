formerly of Shirley, Fitchburgand LeominsterWINCHENDONDorothy J. Legree, 78, formerly of 127 Ipswich Drive, died peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020 in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, with her family at her side.She was born in Shirley on April 16, 1942, daughter of the late John and Marie (Lamore) Bulger and grew up in Shirley. She later moved to Fitchburg and Leominster before residing in Winchendon. Dorothy had lived in Gardner for the past few years.Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. An avid coffee drinker, Dorothy loved watching candlepin bowling, dancing and following the Boston Bruins. She was a member of Amvets Post #29 Ladies Auxiliary of Fitchburg.She leaves her husband of 61 years, Roger N. Legree of Baldwinville; five children, Roger N. Legree Jr and his wife Claire of Winchendon, Robert W. Legree Sr and his wife Jessica of Winchendon, Irene Young and her significant other Chris Teeter of Baldwinville, Donna Scesny and her husband Donald of Fitchburg and Tina Pelletier and her significant other Dan Sweet of Winchendon; two brothers, Michael Bulger of Shirley and John Bulger of ME; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.LegreeFuneral services will be held at a later date in Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon.Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.