Dorothy M. (Starkey) Firmani, 91, passed away peacefully at the Fitchburg Healthcare on April 3, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Fitchburg on April 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Charles and Lula (Desjean) Starkey. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1947. She worked as a teacher's aide and along side her husband as the librarian at Saint Anna's School until her retirement in 1997. She was also a faithful parishioner of St. Anna's Church, where she played the organ. Dorothy was also talented on the keyboard and piano. She loved to dance, play bingo, and do crossword puzzles.
She leaves her Children, Charles Firmani and his companion Dale Flathers of Fitchburg, Stephen Firmani of Leominster, Michael Firmani of Worcester, Karen Chaban and her husband David of Leominster; Grandchildren, Bethanne Firmani, Patrice Griffin, Michelle Keese and her husband Kevin, Matthew Firmani, Andrew Griffin, Brandon Chabon, Sarah Firmani, Great Grandchildren, Austin DelleChiaie, Tyler DelleChiaie, Cassandra Griffin, Madelyn Griffin; Sister, Shirley Avenoso of New Jersey; Several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Lidio Firmani in 2013, daughter Sandra Cormier in 1987, daughter in law Paula Firmani in 2013 and daughter in law Sherri Firmani in 2019.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to The and The .
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 6, 2020