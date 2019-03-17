|
Dorothy M. (Ouellette) Peters
of Lunenburg
LUNENBURG - Dorothy M. (Ouellette) Peters, 94, of Lunenburg, died Thursday morning, March 14, 2019, in the Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.
Dorothy was born in Fitchburg, on January 19, 1925 a daughter of the late Napoleon and Marie E. "Alice" (Arsenault) Ouellette and has resided in Lunenburg for over 60 years.
Her husband, Sidney C. Peters, died in 1973. She leaves a son, Laurence "Larry" Ouellette of Hubbardston; six grandchildren, Adam-James Ouellette, Arianna Ouellette, Cari-Anne Adams, Tammy Lachance, Erin McGuire and Caitlin Weller; nine great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
Dorothy is predeceased by her daughter, Sandra M. Adams McGuire who died in 2018 and two brothers, Lionel Ouellette and Edward Ouellette.
PETERS - Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 PM, in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte. 2A), Ayer. A graveside service will be held in the South Cemetery in Lunenburg at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019