|
|
Dorothy (Doris) Marie LeBlanc
formerly of Fitchburg and Ashburnham
Dorothy (Doris) Marie LeBlanc was granted her Angel wings at the age of 86 on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at her home in Ellenton, Florida. Dorothy was born on September 18th, 1933 in Moncton, NB Canada to the late Francois and Melanie (Allain) Arsenault. Along with her parents Dorothy is preceded in the death of her brother Norman Arsenault.
She married her beloved husband Ulysse LeBlanc of 66 years in Ontario, Canada. They then moved to the United States Via Fitchburg, MA later to Ashburnham, MA, then settling in her forever home of Ellenton, FL for 19 years.
Besides her husband she leaves behind six children whom she loved very much.
Ronald LeBlanc and his wife Melody of Winchendon, MA, Linda Hakala and her husband Ron of Naples, FL/Gardner, MA, Claudette LeBlanc and her husband Todd(predeceased) of Ellenton, FL/ Fitchburg, MA, Gail Paschal and her husband Kass of Phoenix, AZ, Eunice LeBlanc of Flagstaff, AZ, LorieAnn Aldrich and her husband Joshua of N. Haverhill, NH. Fourteen Grandchildren; Jeremy, Christy, Adam, Shaun, Sandy, Brad Jenna, Thomas, Christina, Christopher, Dyllan, Matthew, Nicolas and Kiptyn. Twelve Great-Grandchildren; Alex, Rachel, Sophie, Gage, Aria, Cross, Dublin, Emma, William, Owen, Cameron and Carter.
Her brother's wife Laura Arsenault of Ellenton, FL/Fitchburg, MA and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and Prayers during this difficult time.
There will be a private service on November 1, in Ellenton, Florida with immediate family followed by a Celebration of Life scheduled for the summer of 2020 in NB Canada.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019