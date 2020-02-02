|
|
of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG
Dorothy P. (Leeds) Casker, of Fitchburg, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the Highlands Life Care Center. She was born in Fitchburg, the daughter of Frederick E. and Laura (Congleton) Leeds. She was a 1947 graduate of Fitchburg High, and was a Gold F student.
She was predeceased by her husband James. W. Casker, in 1992, and sons Douglas in 2008, and Steven in 2011.
She will be missed by her loving family; Laura (Rivard) Casker, wife of Douglas, from Gardner, MA; Donald and Elva Sue (Hunt) Casker of Browns Mills, NJ; Deborah (Casker) Mattson and her husband Gary of Mauldin, SC; Lynn Casker Bartlett, of Laconia, NH; Kevin and Wendy (McAfee) Casker of Westminster, MD, and Karen Casker of Fitchburg, MA.
Dot especially loved children, and was Grammie to 8 grandchildren; Nathan Mattson, Bethany Early, Stephen Mattson, Dustin Branin, Courtney Standley, Ian Casker, and Jocelyn Casker. She also has 8 great-grandchildren; Gage and Gianna Branin, Natalie, Ethan, and Jonathan Mattson, Brooke and James Early, and Colter Standley.
She is survived by her sister Sylvia Clifford of Presque Isle, Michigan. She was predeceased by her siblings Eileen Stacey, Frederick Leeds Jr, Norma Leeds, Helen Pierce, Ruth Leeds, Kenneth Leeds, and Gordon Leeds.
Dot met her husband Jim at Whalom Park in the early 1950's. When she got off the bus and Jim saw her, he told his friend, "There's the girl I'm going to marry." It took him 2 years to convince her, and they married on December 19, 1953. Throughout their 38 years of marriage, they shared many trips to Johnstown PA, to visit her husband's family. She was an adventurous woman who drove solo cross country to Oregon to visit her daughter Karen, in the 1990's.
She will be remembered for her stories of walking over the arch of the 5th Street Bridge, hiding her makeup and putting it on while she was on her way to school, and collecting rocks in her travels for a stone wall that has yet to be built. She made delicious chocolate cream pies, enjoyed her coffee, and was a shrewd and competitive game player. She was known for the Cleghorn defense when playing pinochle. She had a great love of gardening and a special fondness for lilies of the valley
She was a lifelong member of Highland Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School Teacher and a Pioneer Girls leader. She is affectionately remembered by many of her students and fellow church members.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Highlands Day Care and Life Care Center for the excellent care they provided. They would also like to thank Karen Casker for her loving and faithful care and devotion to her mother over the past 10 years.
Casker
A Memorial Service will be held at Highland Baptist Church in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to Highland Baptist Church, 19 Cedar Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420
View the online memorial for Dorothy P. (Leeds) Casker
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020