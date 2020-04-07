Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
TOWNSEND

Dorothy Rosemond (Moore) Morey, 94, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born January 14, 1926 in Laconia, N.H., she was the daughter of Clifford George Moore and Marion Frances (Helms) Moore. While in Laconia she attended the Salvation Army Church and worked at the Emery Day Care. She and her family moved to Townsend, MA on July 4, 1957 where she enjoyed taking care of her family and house, working outside, and visiting with friends and relatives. She leaves two sons, Paul E. F. Morey Jr. and Richard H. Morey both of Townsend, a granddaughter, Jennifer Rose Morey of Hillsboro, OR, two sisters, Lois F. (Moore) Chase of Laconia, Paula M. (Moore) Ellsworth of Gilford, NH, one brother, Eugene P. Moore of Laconia and a daughter-in-law, Betty Lou (Bernhardt) Morey of Greenville, NH as well as several in laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul E. F. Morey, Sr., her son, Charles C. Morey of Greenville, NH, sisters Barbara (Moore) Monahan and Charlotte (Moore) Welch, brothers Charles C. Moore, Richard H. Moore, Donald F. Moore, Clifford G. Moore, Gerald R. Moore and Wayne L. Moore all of the NH Laconia/Lakes region.

A graveside ceremony will be held later at the Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH. There are no calling hours. Anderson Funeral Homes, Townsend, is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020
