1/1
Dorothy T. "Dot" (Nason) Cringan
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
93, Loving Mother and Grandmother

Fitchburg and Zephyrhills, FL

Fitchburg and Zephyrhills, FL- Dorothy T. "Dot" (Nason) Cringan, 93, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her daughter's home after an illness.

She was the wife of the late Paul D. Cringan Sr, who died in 1987.

Dot leaves one daughter, Sandra Brackett of Zephyrhills, FL; three sons, Paul Cringan Jr of Gardner, Peter Cringan of Gardner and Jeffrey M. Cringan of Leominster; two sisters, Agnes Nason of Fitchburg and Ann Dumont of Fitchburg and eight grandchildren.

She was born in Fitchburg on October 30, 1927 a daughter of the late George and Helen (Dillon) Nason. She was a 1945 graduate of Fitchburg High School. She worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Co.

Funeral services will be private.

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Dot's funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Dorothy T. "Dot" (Nason) Cringan


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved