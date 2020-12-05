93, Loving Mother and Grandmother
Fitchburg and Zephyrhills, FL
Fitchburg and Zephyrhills, FL- Dorothy T. "Dot" (Nason) Cringan, 93, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her daughter's home after an illness.
She was the wife of the late Paul D. Cringan Sr, who died in 1987.
Dot leaves one daughter, Sandra Brackett of Zephyrhills, FL; three sons, Paul Cringan Jr of Gardner, Peter Cringan of Gardner and Jeffrey M. Cringan of Leominster; two sisters, Agnes Nason of Fitchburg and Ann Dumont of Fitchburg and eight grandchildren.
She was born in Fitchburg on October 30, 1927 a daughter of the late George and Helen (Dillon) Nason. She was a 1945 graduate of Fitchburg High School. She worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Co.
Funeral services will be private.
