Dorothy White (Johnson) (Gerry) Bartholomew
longtime resident of Leominster, MA
STUART, FL. It is with a heavy heart that the Family of Dorothy (Dottie) Bartholomew announce her passing on Dec. 18, 2019 at the age of 81.
Dottie was born and raised in Royalston, MA, attended Athol High School and graduated Fitchburg State Teachers College in Elementary Education where she went on to earn her Master's Degree plus 60. She was a long time resident of Leominster, MA where she taught first grade in the Public School System for over 30 years.
After her retirement Dottie moved to York, Maine and wintered in Florida where she eventually became a permanent Resident summering in Lubec, ME. Dottie was a gifted writer, avid Red Sox fan, loved to travel and above all spending time with her family. She also enjoyed volunteering at a local hospital where she met her husband Tony.
She is survived by her husband of 9 years, Anthony Bartholomew of Stuart, FL, daughter Debra Perla, and husband William of Westminster, MA, grandchildren Nicholas Perla of Westminster, MA and Tiffany Perla of Fort Myers, FL, siblings Jean Learnard and husband Norris, brother Phil White and wife Sally all of NH, along with many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A private celebration of life will take place at later date in York Beach, Maine.
