LEOMINSTER
Douglas Bliss, 68, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Tuesday, March 24, 2020 while doing something he loved, riding his bike for exercise.
Doug is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 31 years, Diane (Lizotte) Bliss and his two children, Daniel Bliss, 29 of Fitchburg, and Norma Bliss, 27 of Hamden, CT. He also leaves behind two brothers Richard Bliss and Roger Bliss, two sisters Pamela "Bonnie" Wright and Susan Wetzel, as well as many, many nieces and nephews to whom he was known as "Uncle Doug". He is predeceased by his mother Marion (Balley) Bliss and father Warren Ernest Bliss.
All services are private.The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2020