Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Douglas K. Dodge of Townsend

TOWNSEND- Douglas K. Dodge, 61, passed away on Monday, October 14 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 18 from 4:00 - 6:30pm, a service will begin at 6:30pm in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019
