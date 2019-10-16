|
Douglas K. Dodge of Townsend
TOWNSEND- Douglas K. Dodge, 61, passed away on Monday, October 14 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 18 from 4:00 - 6:30pm, a service will begin at 6:30pm in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019