88, Owner of the Cherry HIll Dariy Farm
Lunenburg
Douglas K. MacMillan, 88, died peacefully at his home on Friday, August 7, 2020.
He leaves his wife of 64 years, Marilyn A. (Proctor) MacMillan. They celebrated their anniversary on May 5th.
Douglas leaves his five children, Sharon L. Kimball and her husband Charles of Lunenburg, Robert B. MacMillan and his wife Luanne of Fitchburg, Raymond D. MacMillan of Lunenburg, Russell C. MacMillan and his wife Tracy of Rindge, NH and Dr. Helen J. Malone of Rockwell, NC; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a multitude of cousins in Singapore, Scotland, England and coast to coast in Canada.
He was born in Sweetsburg, Quebec, Canada on November 22, 1931, the son of the late Robert and Jane (Rogerson) MacMillan. He went to a one room school in Bolton Pass, Canada, from grade 1-6 and then he attended Knowlton Academy in Knowlton, Quebec, Canada. He moved to Lunenburg in1951 with his parents and ran Cherry Hill Dairy Farm. He eventually became the owner of the farm.
Douglas was a country music fan and he always had the radio on and he could be heard singing all over the farm. He loved telling jokes, doing cross word puzzles, playing cards and visiting family and friends.
He was a member and a director of the Massachusetts Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, a longtime member and a director for 9 years of ASCS, a life member of The Grange and a member of the United Parish of Lunenburg.
Douglas's family would like to formally thank his doctors and the Leominster Home Health Care Team for their assistance in his care.
Due to the coronavirus, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Douglas's name to the Lunenburg Fire & Rescue Fund, 655 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Douglas's funeral arrangements.
