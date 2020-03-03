|
Leominster
Douglas P. (Andy) Anderson, 75, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 in Leominster Hospital.
He was born in Granite Falls, Minnesota on March 6, 1944, son of the late Alvin and Madelin Anderson. Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Loretta (Bouchard) Anderson of Leominster; children, Ted Begnoche and wife Terri of Hingham, Dierdre Meyer and Doreen Meyer of Arizona; grandchildren, Courtney Begnoche and husband Alex Fay of Rhode Island, Amanda Hapenny and husband Seth of Weymouth, and Nick Meyer of Colorado; also survived by his sister Mary Quackenbush of Minnesota; brother Dave Anderson and wife Lynn of Oregon; several nieces and nephews. He adored his family and will be greatly missed.
Douglas proudly served two tours during the Vietnam War while in the US Army as a Green Beret in Special Forces. After 23 years of service, Douglas retired from Ft. Devens and later worked for General Electric, RCA, and Lockheed Martin in military grade electronics.
He enjoyed trips to the casino with his wife and spending time at their summer home on Sip Pond in Fitzwilliam, NH, where he loved to fish. He was also an avid hunter.
Funeral Services and burial will be held privately. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Leominster Veterans Center, 100 West St., Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020