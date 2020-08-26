1/1
Douglas R. Larson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Townsend

Douglas R. Larson, 91, of Townsend, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.

Mr. Larson was born in Lincoln, NH, March 21, 1929 to Edwin and Doris (Davis) Larson and had resided in Townsend for most of his life. He was graduate of Townsend High School, Class of 1947.

A machinist by trade, Mr. Larson had worked at Shanklin Company in Ayer, General Electric in Fitchburg and Barkley & Dexter Laboratories also in Fitchburg. During the Korean Conflict, he served his country in the United States Army.

An avid tennis player, Mr. Larson belonged to Orchard Hills Athletic Club in Lancaster for over thirty years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, was a volunteer and served as past president of New England K-9 Search and Rescue based in Grantham, NH.

He leaves his wife of 68 years, Mae E. (Wyeth) Larson; his son and daughter in law, Jerry E. and Rebecca Larson of Plymouth; two daughters, Lynn and husband Paul Collins of Manchester, NH and Donna Larson of New Ipswich, NH ; 5 grandchildren, Bryan Collins, Michael Collins, Zachary Collins, Holly Slez, Melanie Foster; five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was the brother of the late Lee Larson of Townsend and Bruce Larson of Durham, NH.

Mr. Larson's family will receive family and friends at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center on Sunday August 30, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Funeral services for Mr. Larson will be private. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to New England K9 Search and Rescue PO Box 407, Grantham, NH 03753 nek9sar.org



View the online memorial for Douglas R. Larson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home - Townsend
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home - Townsend
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved