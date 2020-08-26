Townsend
Douglas R. Larson, 91, of Townsend, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.
Mr. Larson was born in Lincoln, NH, March 21, 1929 to Edwin and Doris (Davis) Larson and had resided in Townsend for most of his life. He was graduate of Townsend High School, Class of 1947.
A machinist by trade, Mr. Larson had worked at Shanklin Company in Ayer, General Electric in Fitchburg and Barkley & Dexter Laboratories also in Fitchburg. During the Korean Conflict, he served his country in the United States Army.
An avid tennis player, Mr. Larson belonged to Orchard Hills Athletic Club in Lancaster for over thirty years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, was a volunteer and served as past president of New England K-9 Search and Rescue based in Grantham, NH.
He leaves his wife of 68 years, Mae E. (Wyeth) Larson; his son and daughter in law, Jerry E. and Rebecca Larson of Plymouth; two daughters, Lynn and husband Paul Collins of Manchester, NH and Donna Larson of New Ipswich, NH ; 5 grandchildren, Bryan Collins, Michael Collins, Zachary Collins, Holly Slez, Melanie Foster; five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was the brother of the late Lee Larson of Townsend and Bruce Larson of Durham, NH.
Mr. Larson's family will receive family and friends at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center on Sunday August 30, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Funeral services for Mr. Larson will be private. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to New England K9 Search and Rescue PO Box 407, Grantham, NH 03753 nek9sar.org