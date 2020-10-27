1/1
Douglas W. Bonner
Westfield

It is with great sadness that we share that our brother, Douglas W Bonner, 72, of Westfield, MA died on Thursday evening, October 15, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA of a Covid-19 virus infection.

Doug was born to Evelyn (Smith) Bonner and Francis W. Bonner in Fitchburg. He grew up in the Whalom area of Leominster and attended Leominster schools. He graduated from Leominster High School and Mount Wachusett Community College. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for many years at Lockwood Plastics, Ames, and Zayres. Doug also worked at the Chapel of All Saints, Whalom where he was an active parishioner.

Doug was a gentle giant and loved everyone. He was a friendly guy who would talk to you about anything and everything. He was kind and would help you in any way he could. He was an avid reader and he loved all animals, especially dogs. He will be missed very much.

Doug leaves his five siblings, Joan Tinsky of Plantation, FL, Nancy Sherwood (Robert) of Falmouth, MA, Robert Bonner (Janet) of Brighton, MA, Brian Bonner

(Rosemarie) of Westfield, MA and Cheryl Herwig (Theodor) of Yarmouth Port, MA. He also leaves 7 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews

whom he loved very much.

He was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn and Francis Bonner, by his niece, Vicki Tinsky and brother in law, Philip Tinsky.

The burial in Evergreen Cemetery is private. He will be buried with his parents. Due to the Covid virus a celebration of Doug's life will be held at a

later date.

Rest In Peace Doug.

If you care to make a donation in Doug's name, please consider the Leominster Public Library, 30 West Street, Leominster, MA. 01453. Leominsterlibrary.org

OR the Westfield Food Pantry, 101 Meadow Street, Westfield, MA 01085 westfieldfoodpantry.org

To leave a message of condolence visit: www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2020.
October 26, 2020
May he rest in peace.
Sue kaplan
Acquaintance
